F-16 fighter jet crashed in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. An F-16 fighter jet of the Turkish Air Force crashed in the province of Balikesir, The Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

Radio contact with the plane, which took off from Türkiye's 9th Main Air Base, was reportedly lost starting at 00:56 local time.

It is noted that as a result of the immediately initiated search and rescue operations, it was established that the plane had crashed, and its wreckage was discovered. The pilot of the plane died as a result of the incident.

"The cause of the crash will be determined following an investigation by the investigative team," the ministry wrote.