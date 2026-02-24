Azerbaijani oil elevates in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $1.11, or 1.5%, on February 23 from the previous level, coming in at $73.31 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.12, or 1.6%, to $70.67 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $0.1, or 0.2%, to $41.87 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $0.61, or 0.8%, to $72.77 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel