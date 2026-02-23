Iran stresses transit routes' role in securing mutual interests with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Transit corridors and communication links will ensure the economic interests of Azerbaijan and Iran and peace in the region, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said at the 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, Trend reports.

According to her, the bilateral trade turnover in the past two years amounted to $650 million.

The minister noted that bilateral and multilateral agreements, with Iran and Azerbaijan as the main ones, are being strictly monitored.

"Transit and cargo transportation are one of the priorities of strategic relations between the two countries. Last year, more than 120,000 Iranian trucks passed through Azerbaijan, and more than 50,000 Azerbaijani trucks passed through Iran. These statistics show that cargo transportation between the two countries is of great importance," she highlighted.

According to the minister, work is being done to create and develop infrastructure in the border areas in order to increase cargo transportation between the two countries several times by 2030.

"The Julfa-Kalaleh highway is being repaired and expanded by building tunnels in Iranian territory," she added.