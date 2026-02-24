Azerbaijan joins Governing Bureau at UN’s 13th Regional Forum on Sustainable Dev't

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The 13th Regional Forum on Sustainable Development of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has begun in Bangkok, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to information, Azerbaijan has been elected a member of the forum's Governing Bureau.

Azerbaijan is represented by Advisor to the Minister of Economy Huseyn Huseynov as Deputy Chair of the forum.

More than 1,200 government officials, representatives of international organizations, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries are participating in the event. The forum discusses current challenges, priorities, and opportunities for cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Asia and the Pacific countries.