Industrial zones generating billions in sales over past decade – chairman

Economy Materials 24 February 2026 13:20 (UTC +04:00)
Industrial zones generating billions in sales over past decade – chairman

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. More than 19 billion manat ($11.1 billion) worth of products have been sold in Azerbaijan’s industrial zones over the past decade, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) Seymur Adigozalov said, Trend reports.

During a press conference focused on the agency's achievements over the last year and its future goals, Adigozalov highlighted that by the close of 2025, there will be 138 residents and 13 non-residents registered in the industrial zones overseen by the EZDA, which functions under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He stated that entrepreneurs have poured 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion) into projects, boasting a total investment portfolio that surpasses 8.7 billion manat ($5.1 billion).

Adigozalov announced that 82 enterprises have begun operations in the industrial zones, generating over 9,700 permanent jobs.

“In the period from 2015 to 2025, industrial zones recorded product sales exceeding 19 billion manat ($11.1 billion), of which more than 6 billion manat ($3.5 billion) accounted for exports. These figures demonstrate that industrial zones have already evolved into a well-established and sustainable industrial environment,” he said.

He also emphasized that the share of foreign investment in economic zones has increased significantly over the years.

“If in 2016 only 10.4 million manat ($6.1 million) of foreign investment were attracted, in 2025 alone this figure reached 87.9 million manat ($51.7 million).

These indicators clearly show that the attractiveness of our economic zones for international investors continues to grow steadily,” Adigozalov added.

