Kyrgyzstan, Iceland focus on strengthening economic cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Kyrgyzstan and Iceland discussed the prospects for developing Kyrgyz-Icelandic bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

On February 23, 2026, in Geneva, a significant discussion took place alongside the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council. This meeting brought together Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, and Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland.

The meeting covered a range of important topics, including trade, finance, climate initiatives, green energy, education, and investment.

Minister Kulubaev extended an invitation to the Icelandic delegation to join the 2026 World Nomad Games and the Second Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25" scheduled for 2027.

Minister Gunnarsdóttir conveyed her keen interest in these events and affirmed her willingness to thoughtfully evaluate proposals for collaboration.

After the meeting, both parties reiterated their dedication to fostering open dialogue and enhancing Kyrgyz-Icelandic relations. They also reached an agreement to initiate political consultations and broaden the legal and contractual framework.

Meanwhile, on February 23, 2026, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Minister Kulubaev took part in the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council.

