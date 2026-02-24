People's Poet Nariman Hasanzade presented with “Heydar Aliyev” Order (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. On the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev visited People's Poet Nariman Hasanzade at his home and presented him with the “Heydar Aliyev” Order, awarded for his outstanding contributions to Azerbaijani culture, Trend reports.

Samir Nuriyev conveyed the greetings and congratulations of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Nariman Hasanzade on the occasion of his 95th birthday.

During the meeting, special attention was given to Hasanzade’s contributions to Azerbaijani literature and his decades-long efforts in promoting national and spiritual values. It was noted that his multifaceted creativity and public activity have significantly enriched Azerbaijani literature and culture and played an important role in nurturing patriotism among younger generations.

The People's Poet expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention and care. He also appreciated the state support provided to individuals dedicated to preserving national-spiritual values, cultural heritage, and the development of culture and the arts.