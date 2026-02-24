Kyrgyzstan and Cambodia discuss prospects of bilateral relations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Kyrgyzstan and Cambodia discussed the current state and prospects for the further development of bilateral ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issues were discussed on February 23, 2026, in Geneva on the sidelines of the high-level segments of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn.

In the meeting, both parties reiterated their commitment to enhancing political dialogue, broadening the legal and contractual framework, boosting trade and economic collaboration, and fostering student exchanges.



Special focus was directed towards enhancing collaboration within the United Nations and addressing various matters on the global agenda.



After the meeting, both parties expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations through mutual high-level visits and the upcoming round of political consultations between their foreign ministries.

Meanwhile, on February 23, 2026, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council.

