Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Türkiye reach new milestones

Kazakhstan Materials 24 February 2026 05:17 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Türkiye reach new milestones

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Kazakhstan exported 2.859 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Türkiye in 2025, reflecting a 44.5% increase compared to the 1.978 million tons exported in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics shows that the total value of these exports reached $1.505 billion, reflecting a 23.7% rise compared to $1.217 billion in 2024.

In total, Kazakhstan exported a total of 76.032 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products in 2025, which is a 7% increase from the 71.037 million tons exported in 2024. Despite the higher volume, the total value of these global exports reached $39.898 billion, representing a 7% decline from $42.885 billion the previous year.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover totaled $143.888 billion in 2025, a 1.3% increase compared to 2024. Total exports amounted to $79.041 billion, down 3.2% year-on-year, while imports grew by 7.4% to reach $64.847 billion.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more