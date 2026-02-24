Kyrgyzstan and UN discuss upcoming visits and agenda

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations engaged in discussions regarding preparations for forthcoming visits, alongside addressing matters on both the regional and international agenda, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

The matter was discussed on February 24, 2026, during a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Meder Abakirov, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Bishkek, Antje Grawe.

In the meeting, both parties examined the ongoing collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and the UN system, reflected on the achievements of their joint efforts in 2025, and set forth plans for future cooperation.



Focused efforts were dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals in Kyrgyzstan.



Antje Grawe expressed her commitment to continue collaborating on both current and future projects being carried out in the country.



Meder Abakirov conveyed the Kyrgyz side's eagerness to enhance collaboration and affirmed its commitment to offering robust support for the UN system's initiatives in the Kyrgyz Republic.

