Azerbaijan's Azerenergy rolls out tender for purchase of electric equipment
Azerenergy OJSC of Azerbaijan has announced a tender for a device to identify short circuit locations in power transmission lines using the traveling wave method. The deadline for bid submissions is set for March 8.
