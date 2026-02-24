Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
SOCAR, Wood discuss progress of joint energy projects

Oil&Gas Materials 24 February 2026 16:42 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR, Wood discuss progress of joint energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Chief Executive Officer of the British company Wood, Steve Nicol, to review the progress of joint projects, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The meeting, held on February 24, 2026, highlighted mutual satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration between SOCAR and Wood. The parties discussed the status of joint projects and exchanged views on areas of shared interest.

The discussion encompassed a thorough review of SOCAR’s domestic and international projects, highlighting opportunities for collaboration across midstream, upstream, downstream, renewable energy, and digitalization sectors. Both parties delved into additional strategic avenues for collaboration.

With a legacy spanning more than 160 years, Wood delivers expert engineering, consulting, and operational services designed to address the intricate and strategically vital challenges within the energy and materials industries. The company delivers cutting-edge and effective solutions for intricate industrial assets, focusing on digitalization, decarbonization, and optimization within the industry.

