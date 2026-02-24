Azerbaijan tallies volume of electricity production in January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan's electricity production amounted to 2.25 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in January 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this figure decreased by 89.4 million kWh, or 3.8%, compared to the same month in 2025.

In the reporting month, the commercial electricity production equated 2.18 billion kWh, down 78.3 million kWh, or 3.5%, year-on-year.

The overall output from Azerbaijan's electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector amounted to 350.8 million manat ($206 million) this January. Concurrently, the country’s water supply and waste treatment sector generated products valued at 45.4 million manat ($26.7 million) during the same month.