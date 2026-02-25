Iran records modest growth in non-oil exports to Türkiye
Iran’s non-oil exports to Türkiye experienced a modest uptick in both value and volume during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year. The exports were a mixed bag, featuring a cornucopia of agricultural goods, food items, petrochemicals, and industrial products. All in all, the non-oil trade between Iran and Türkiye has seen a remarkable uptick in both value and volume.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy