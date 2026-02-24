Turkmenistan, Georgia sign inter-parliamentary cooperation agreement

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan and Georgia signed an agreement on cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The document was signed following a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her visit to Tbilisi, Georgia.

During the discussions, the sides acknowledged the steady, and systematic development of Turkmen-Georgian cooperation, spanning a broad spectrum of shared interests. Emphasis was placed on inter-parliamentary collaboration as a vital tool for fostering mutual understanding and aligning positions on key issues in the bilateral agenda.

Highlighting the dynamic nature of the established parliamentary ties, the parties underscored the significant role of high-level parliamentary visits and the annual meetings of inter-parliamentary friendship groups. These formats were identified as essential instruments of parliamentary diplomacy, instrumental in bolstering both bilateral and multilateral relations.

The parties reviewed legislative initiatives and explored opportunities for joint projects, with a particular focus on enhancing the effectiveness of friendship groups, fostering the exchange of experience, and strengthening cooperation among relevant parliamentary committees.

Moreover, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued mutual support for initiatives within international organizations.