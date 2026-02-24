Uzbekistan, Belarus to develop industrial cooperation roadmap through 2030

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Uzbekistan and Belarus intend to develop a roadmap for industrial cooperation through 2030, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister Khurram Teshabayev and Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus Denis Bakei.

The sides also reviewed the implementation of ongoing joint projects and identified further steps to strengthen industrial cooperation. Particular focus was placed on cooperation in poultry farming, assembly of agricultural machinery, and cable production.

In addition, the parties explored prospects for expanding bilateral investment ties, including enhancing the activities of joint ventures.

Currently, 244 enterprises with Belarusian capital operate in Uzbekistan, while 229 enterprises with Uzbek capital are active in Belarus. These companies are primarily engaged in the textile and pharmaceutical sectors, the production of construction materials and leather goods, as well as trade intermediation and freight forwarding services.

