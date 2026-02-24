Iran’s exports through Anzali port hit new milestone
Exports through Iran's Anzali Port have seen a notable increase over the past 10 months. The main goods exported include cement, construction materials, and chemical products. Additionally, the port experienced growth in both imports and transit traffic during the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy