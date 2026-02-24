Kazakhstan boosts scientific research to preserve Caspian Sea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. The Kazakh government has allocated 1.1 billion tenge ($2.2 million) from its reserve to support the comprehensive study and preservation of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The decision, signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during the government meeting on February 24, is part of the implementation of presidential directives aimed at ensuring ecological sustainability in the region.

The funding will enhance the capabilities of the Kazakh Research Institute of the Caspian Sea by financing equipment for marine monitoring and equipping hydrobiological and hydrochemical laboratories. This will allow the institute to conduct integrated monitoring directly in the sea, including systematic observation of hydrometeorological and biological parameters, and expand the scientific base for understanding processes in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian.

The institute is also actively integrating into the international scientific community, joining the Association of Universities and Research Centers of the Caspian region to strengthen collaboration.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has been tasked with implementing all necessary measures, while the Ministry of Finance will ensure strict oversight of the targeted use of budget funds.

