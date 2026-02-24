Azerbaijani SSS raids Gultakin Hajibayli's home over Ramiz Mehdiyev's case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Authorities in Azerbaijan searched the home of the former MP Gultakin Hajibayli, as part of a widening criminal investigation involving former senior official Ramiz Mehdiyev and several others, Trend reports.

The State Security Service (SSS) summoned Hajibayli for questioning as a witness within the framework of the case.

Ramiz Mehdiyev is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason), and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

As part of the criminal case, the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), Ali Karimli, his adviser Mammad Ibrahim, as well as the former head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and former employee of the Presidential Administration, Eldar Amirov, have been arrested.