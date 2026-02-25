Azerbaijan's solar and wind energy generation skyrockets in January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijan's solar and wind energy generation significantly rose in January 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that the wind power plants produced 56.1 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, up 53.5 million kWh or 21.6 times compared to the same month in 2025.

During the reporting period, solar power plants generated 18.5 million kWh of electricity, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.5 million kWh, or 15.6%.

This January, Azerbaijan's electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated an impressive output of 350.8 million manat ($206 million). During the same month, the nation’s water supply and waste treatment sector produced goods worth 45.4 million manat ($26.7 million).