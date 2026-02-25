Azerbaijan FM emphasizes importance of peace in Gaza Strip (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. On February 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, took part in the iftar organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for ambassadors of Muslim countries accredited in our country and spoke at the event, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated everyone on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and wished peace and prosperity to our country and the entire planet.

It was emphasized that this holy month, which unites the Islamic world, instills high spiritual values.

The special place and role of Islam and the month of Ramadan in the national and spiritual values ​​of Azerbaijani society was discussed, including the experience of peaceful coexistence between representatives of different communities.

It was noted that Azerbaijan, as a country located at the crossroads of civilizations and cultures, promotes multiculturalism and interreligious harmony as the main pillars of state policy at the international level.

At the same time, discrimination against Islam in a number of countries and Islamophobic tendencies, as well as instability caused by conflicts in the Muslim world, are a cause for concern. The importance of unity and solidarity in the Islamic world in combating such challenges was emphasized.

The speech also drew attention to the situation in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and noted the importance of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Then the dean of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to our country, Adil Embarch, spoke and conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.