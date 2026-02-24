Azerbaijani and Armenian deputy foreign ministers meet in Geneva (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with Armenian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Abisoghomonyan in Geneva on the sidelines of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA says, Trend reports.

The meeting took place as a continuation of contacts held at a higher political level.

The deputy ministers discussed possible confidence-building measures within multilateral platforms and international organizations.