Azerbaijan forms legal framework to establish private industrial districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The legal framework for the establishment of private industrial districts in Azerbaijan has already been formed, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, Seymur Adigozalov, said at a press conference dedicated to the agency's activities for the past year and the upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

He noted that private industrial districts can be created on state, private, and municipal lands.

"Decisions are made on the initiative of entrepreneurs. In accordance with the application of entrepreneurs, the investor is registered and, within the established conditions, obtains the status of an industrial district. By December 2025, two private industrial districts were registered by the Economic Zones Development Agency. At the same time, one resident was registered in these industrial districts last year. This mechanism will give an additional impetus to the development of entrepreneurship in the regions and the expansion of production capabilities," the official added.

