Global Baku Forum strengthens dialogue amid deepening global divisions – UNAOC (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Global Baku Forum has become a leading international platform for dialogue, bringing the best minds together to reflect on global challenges, Miguel Angel Moratinos, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), said, Trend reports.

“The Global Baku Forum organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become one of the most acknowledged global platforms, bringing the best minds together to reflect on global challenges, a role that is increasingly essential in a world marked by deepening fragmentation. I thank the NGIC for its steadfast dedication to dialogue and peace,” he said.

Moratinos highlighted the importance of the forum for collective problem solving and bridging divides.

“At a time when global diversions grow sharper, gathering in Baku will offer a meaningful opportunity for thoughtful dialogue and collective problem solving. I look forward to meeting you there,” he added.

He encouraged participation in the upcoming 13th Global Baku Forum.

“United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, UNAOC, is proud of its partnership with NGIC and I encourage you to join the 13th Global Baku Forum from 12 to 14 March 2026, where we will explore how to bridge divides in a world in transition,” Moratinos stated.

The XIII Global Baku Forum is scheduled for March 12–14, 2026, in Baku under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition". Established in 2013 and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the event serves as a platform for current and former government officials, international organizations, and academics to discuss regional and global policy. This 13th edition follows a period of increased diplomatic activity in the region and will focus on themes of geopolitical transition and international security.