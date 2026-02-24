Azerbaijani FM engages in crucial security talks with Türkiye and Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. On February 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received delegations headed by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Fuat Oktay and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament of Georgia Nikoloz Samkharadze, and discussed stability, security, and prosperity in the region, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance and the Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic partnership, as well as the security situation in the region.

At the meeting, the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, especially regular contacts between foreign affairs committees, was emphasized. It was noted with satisfaction that the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia gave additional impetus to the development of relations.

The parties noted that trilateral cooperation formats between parliaments, as well as foreign and defense ministers, contribute to strengthening peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the region. Among the main topics of discussion were energy security, transport and communication projects, including the development of the Middle Corridor, and regional economic integration.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the region in the post-conflict period, the role of the normalization process, and parliamentary diplomacy in this direction. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke in detail about the peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, informed about the steps taken by Azerbaijan, and voiced our expectations.