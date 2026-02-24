Turkish official highlights TRIPP project's regional benefits, including Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The TRIPP project will be beneficial for the entire region, including Georgia, said Fuat Oktay, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of Türkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Oktay emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with all its neighbors.

''As Azerbaijan normalizes relations with Armenia, Türkiye will further develop its ties with Yerevan,'' he added.

“Moreover, our ties with Azerbaijan continue to deepen. Peace and stability in the South Caucasus remain a priority for Türkiye. After a long period, we have achieved peace in the region. Türkiye supports the deepening of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The TRIPP project will create new economic opportunities for our region. This project will be beneficial for the entire region, including Georgia,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 10th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Relations Committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia has commenced in Baku.