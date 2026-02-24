Dialogue key to rebuilding trust in divided world – WHO Director-General (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Dialogue is essential in addressing growing global divisions and rebuilding trust, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, Trend reports.

“We're living in a world of profound transition and deep division. At moments like this, dialogue is not a luxury, it's a necessity. Dialogue allows us to listen before we judge, to understand before we disagree, and to rebuild trust where it has been broken,” he said.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts to bridge divides and promote peace.

“I look forward to joining leaders and thinkers at the Baku Forum and I invite you to join me there as we work to bridge divides and shape a more peaceful future,” Ghebreyesus added.

The XIII Global Baku Forum is scheduled for March 12–14, 2026, in Baku under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition". Established in 2013 and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the event serves as a platform for current and former government officials, international organizations, and academics to discuss regional and global policy. This 13th edition follows a period of increased diplomatic activity in the region and will focus on themes of geopolitical transition and international security.