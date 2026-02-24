Gold-secured loans now more accessible at Yelo Bank!

Don’t let your jewelry just sit in a box—turn it into real funds to bring your plans to life! Yelo Bank is excited to introduce its gold-secured loan product with updated and even more attractive terms. Now, you can obtain a cash loan with an interest rate starting from just 1% per month by simply presenting your jewelry at the bank.



The main advantage of this loan is its accessibility for everyone: no employment reference is required, and your previous credit history won’t stand in your way. Furthermore, you can choose between two flexible payment models to suit your budget: equal monthly installments or a grace period option, where you pay only the interest each month and repay the principal at the end of the term.



Now is the perfect time to unlock the value of your gold and meet your financial needs instantly. To take advantage of this offer, simply visit any Yelo Bank branch with your gold jewelry. More details: https://ylb.az/48TzK2O.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!