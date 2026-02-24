Iranian President expresses support for peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed the progress in the peace settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling it an important step towards strengthening security and developing regional cooperation, Trend reports.

He said this during the meeting with Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikian.

During the discussions, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's readiness to expand comprehensive ties with its neighbors, including Armenia, and expressed his intention to complete the preparation of a document on strategic partnership between Tehran and Yerevan. According to him, Iran's policy is aimed at supporting peace, stability and sustainable security, and any destabilizing actions harm all countries in the region.

Papikian, in turn, noted the successful cooperation in the defense, economic, and transport spheres and emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership with Iran.