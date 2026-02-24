Azerbaijan and Iran set to prepare roadmap on boosting road and rail freights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A roadmap will be prepared to increase cargo shipments by road and rail between Azerbaijan and Iran, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with a delegation led by the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Farzaneh Sadegh. At the meeting, we discussed the issues of increasing the volume of freight transportation by road and rail and the development of transport infrastructure. We reached an agreement on the preparation of a road map in this regard. At the same time, we exchanged views on expanding regional relations on transport corridors in a multilateral format," he explained.

Sadegh visited Azerbaijan on February 23. As part of the visit, the minister participated in the 17th meeting of the State Commission for Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, held in Baku on February 23 and 24.

The meeting also discussed joint projects between the two countries, road and rail transport, and cargo transportation; energy, trade, and other areas of cooperation. At the same time, a memorandum of cooperation was signed on the results of the 17th meeting.

Trade relations between the two countries are also developing on an upward trajectory. Thus, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Iran in January of this year amounted to $57.13 million, which is $1.2 million or 2.1% more than in the same period of 2025.

In the reporting period, trade turnover with Iran amounted to 1.61% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

In January of this year, Azerbaijan exported products valued at $960,000 to Iran. The price stands at $349,000, reflecting a significant increase of 57.1% compared to the same month in 2025.

During the reporting month, Iran's exports to Azerbaijan reached a total of $56.2 million, reflecting an increase of $830,000 or 1.5% compared to the same period in 2025.

