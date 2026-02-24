UK expresses readiness for water sector cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The UK is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the water sector, Elvin Raziyev, a representative of the UK Embassy, said during a roundtable discussion titled "Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risk, and Responsible Business Action," held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Both our countries face similar water challenges: deteriorating infrastructure, growing demand, flood risks, and the need to modernize water treatment systems. These common challenges create real opportunities for cooperation. The UK is ready to work with Azerbaijan in the water sector through expertise, innovation, and funding for specific projects," he explained.

Raziyev noted that the UK-Azerbaijan relationship is stronger than ever. The nations decided to take it to the next level of strategic relationships last year, with an eye toward increasing collaboration in the areas of energy, communications, infrastructure, and innovation.



He elaborated by saying that there is great opportunity for collaboration in the water sector.

