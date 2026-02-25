Türkiye lifts veil on key development projects in Turkmenistan

Photo: The official X account of the Minister of Trade of Türkiye

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. Turkish companies have completed 1,098 projects worth $56 billion in Turkmenistan to date, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, Bolat made the remarks following a comprehensive consultation meeting held at the Turkish Embassy in Ashgabat, hosted by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahmet Demirok. The meeting brought together representatives of the Turkish business community operating in Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Ömer Bolat stated that Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025, and emphasized that the main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.