Uzbekistan shares latest scoop on presence of British companies
Photo: National Statistics Committee
With over 250 companies using UK finance now functioning all over Uzbekistan, the British commercial presence is only growing.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy