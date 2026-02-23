Azerbaijan's SOCAR convenes execs for Performance Leadership Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Performance Leadership Forum has been held with the participation of about 300 executives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Trend reports via SOCAR.

The forum, held within the framework of the "Promotion of performance (service management) culture" program, aimed to promote constructive dialogue and a culture of result-oriented decision-making among all stakeholders involved in the performance management process within the company, to ensure systematic discussion of existing challenges, and to determine priorities for the next stages.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions were organized for the heads of SOCAR Group enterprises and those responsible for human resources on the topics of "Result-driven leadership: strategy, culture and behavior", "The impact of human capital on business results: creating strategic value from performance systems". The sessions highlighted the importance of correctly diversifying strategic goals at all levels of the organization, the importance of strengthening the skills of managers to provide continuous feedback, and the fact that maintaining the principle of objectivity in performance assessment is a key factor in forming an environment of trust.

The sessions also discussed issues such as the positive impact of objective and transparent assessment of employee performance on their motivation, accountability, strengthening the data-based decision-making approach, and ensuring a more efficient allocation of resources.

The forum held an award ceremony for performance consultants who contributed to promoting a high-performance culture, and presented them with certificates of appreciation.

The Performance Management (service activity management) system, which has been systematically applied in SOCAR since 2024, covers a total of more than 42,000 employees across the enterprises included in the structure, and the performance of more than 14,000 specialist-technical staff is managed based on individual target cards. The performance management system includes planning activities in accordance with strategic goals, setting targets, implementing continuous monitoring and feedback mechanisms throughout the year, evaluating performance at the end of the year, and material rewards based on results.