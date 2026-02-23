ALIM and Dialogue France Azerbaïdjan associations pay tribute to victims of Khojaly tragedy (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The associations ALIM and Dialogue France Azerbaïdjan pay tribute to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, Trend reports.

The tragic events in the city of Khojaly took place on the night of February 25–26, 1992, during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War. According to official data, 613 civilians were killed in the massacre, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people. Another 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 individuals remains unknown. Commemorative events dedicated to this tragedy are traditionally held on February 26.

The project was carried out at the request of the associations ALIM and Dialogue France Azerbaïdjan by Agharahim Gouliyev.