Azerbaijan's FM holds phone conversation with Gambian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of Gambia, Sering Modou Njie, held a telephone conversation on February 23, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to information, the call focused on the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Gambia.

In accordance with the "Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations," signed last September, the ministers underscored the importance of initiating political consultations between the Foreign Ministries in the near future.

The discussions emphasized the need to strengthen political dialogue, facilitate reciprocal visits, and expand collaboration within international organizations.

The conversation also touched upon Azerbaijan’s upcoming chairmanship in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and preparations for key events within its framework. Additionally, Minister Njie was briefed on the World Urban Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan later this year.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international security matters, along with other areas of mutual interest.