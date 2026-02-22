Iran spills beans on main export and import partners
In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year, Iran's top export destinations were China, Iraq, and the UAE, while the UAE, China, and Türkiye were its main import sources. China and the UAE were the largest trading partners in both exports and imports.
