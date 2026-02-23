Turkmenistan and UK discuss strategies for migration cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 23. Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom (UK) discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the migration sphere, Trend reports via the country’s State Migration Service.

The talks were held during a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK to Turkmenistan, Stephen Conlon, and representatives of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged perspectives on key areas of collaboration, emphasizing the importance of cooperation within international frameworks.

Earlier in February, Turkmen officials engaged in discussions regarding migration-related matters with representatives from Thailand and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). In January, talks focused on enhancing the legislative framework for migration were held between Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service and Ahmet Demirok, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye.