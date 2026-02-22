Azerbaijan sees rise in petroleum coke output for Jan. 2026
Azerbaijan's crude oil extraction, including gas condensate, for January 2026 was 2.25 million tons, a decrease of 56,000 tons (2.4%) compared to January 2025. The marketable crude oil production also fell by 53,000 tons (2.3%), totaling 2.24 million tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy