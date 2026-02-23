Azercell strengthens resilient communication model through “Crisis Management Group” initiative (PHOTO)

Strategic dialogue held among partner institutions on Crisis Management

Azercell Telecom, the country’s leading mobile operator, has launched the next phase of its “Crisis Management Group” (CMG) project, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted communication infrastructure during crisis situations. The project prioritizes the enhancement of coordinated national-level response mechanisms and the overall resilience of the telecommunications network.

As part of the initiative, a working meeting was held with representatives from the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and “Aztelekom” LLC. During the meeting, a phased implementation plan for the project was presented, key activities outlined in the roadmap were discussed, and strategies for strengthening coordination among partner institutions were addressed.

Implemented under the motto “Reliable networks, secure life!”, the CMG project is designed to support the development of regional resource management processes in the country. The initiative also focuses on establishing mechanisms for the rapid restoration of communication services in crisis and emergency situations, while enhancing preparedness for the systematic and planned execution of recovery operations.

The collaborative model established under the CMG ensures timely information exchange between institutions and effective allocation of resources, further reinforcing the resilience of the national telecommunications infrastructure.

It is noteworthy that the initial phase of the project, completed in 2024, successfully established operational crisis management teams, conducted regional simulation exercises, and achieved significant results in optimizing service restoration timelines.