Azerbaijan signs contracts for two new solar power plant projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Contracts have been signed for the Shams-1 and Garbi-Ufug solar power plants, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, investment, energy, and grid connection agreements have been signed with CEI Nakhchivan for the 25 MW Shams 1 solar power plant project and with Enerso for the 25 MW Garbi-Ufug solar power plant project. The total investment cost of these projects, exceeding 60 million manat ($35.2 million), is an important step towards the development of Nakhchivan as a green energy zone with the attraction of private investment," the statement said.

Will be updated