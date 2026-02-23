Iran highlights efforts to streamline freight flow in North-South Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The regulation of cargo shipments between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia with the start of construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Gilan Province in northern Iran as part of the North-South Transport Corridor by March 21 is in the spotlight, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said at the 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, Trend reports.

According to her, currently, for the construction of a 160-km-long railway line, the ownership of 120 kilometers of the land along which the line passes has been purchased from citizens.

Sadegh noted that the transportation of 15 million tons of cargo per year between Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan within the framework of the North-South corridor is being given special attention.