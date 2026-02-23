Azerbaijani-Iranian Joint State Commission kicks off meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran has begun, the Iranian Embassy told Trend.

The meeting is being held under the leadership of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

At the meeting, the parties will hold negotiations on all aspects of bilateral cooperation, and will discuss programs and potentials that should be implemented and developed between the two countries by next year.

One of the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries is the development of the transport sector and joint border infrastructure, and significant progress has been made in this area.

The meeting will also discuss the implementation status of projects in the fields of economy, transport and energy between the two countries. In particular, the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line to fully realize the potential of the North-South Transport Corridor, as well as cooperation issues within the framework of the projects of "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydropower plants (HPPs), as well as "Ordubad" - "Marazad" HPPs, which are considered a priority for both countries, will be on the agenda of the meeting. The meeting is also expected to discuss the timing of the commissioning of the Aghband-Kalaleh bridge after its construction is completed.

At the end of the meeting, the joint commission co-chairs are expected to sign a final memorandum on the results of the negotiations and agreements reached in the areas of economic, cultural and other cooperation.

