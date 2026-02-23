Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding co-op in investment and pharma

Photo: Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 23. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in exports and investments, fostering the implementation of mutually beneficial projects, and expanding collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, Trend reports via the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between the Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan, Abdullah Azizov, and Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative for Central Asia, Samad Hasanov.

The parties also exchanged perspectives on the organization of contract manufacturing, optimizing the utilization of existing production capacities, and fostering technological partnerships. Emphasis was placed on the need to develop concrete proposals in these areas and to sustain ongoing negotiations.

During the meeting, the guests were briefed on recent reforms implemented within the Tashkent Pharma Park pharmaceutical cluster. In particular, detailed information was provided on the efforts to enhance infrastructure, expand production and logistics capacities, and create conducive conditions for resident companies.

Following the discussions, the sides agreed to maintain dialogue focused on establishing practical cooperation and promoting mutually beneficial initiatives.

Currently, the investment portfolio between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan encompasses approximately 30 projects, with a total value of $3.4 billion.