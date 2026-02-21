Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss regional and international security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. On February 21, 2026, a telephone conversation took place between Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, issues arising from the partnership between the two countries, opportunities for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the current regional and international security situation of mutual interest were discussed.

During the conversation, the parties also exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East, issues arising from the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, and other topics of mutual interest.