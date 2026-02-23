Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev awards group of AzerGold employees with "Taraggi" medal - decree

Politics Materials 23 February 2026 11:45 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has awarded a group of employees from AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company with the “Taraggi” medal, following a signed decree, Trend reports.

The decree acknowledges the vital role played by AzerGold employees in advancing Azerbaijan’s mining sector, encompassing the exploration, extraction, and processing of metal deposits.

The decree names the following employees as recipients of the medal for their distinguished service:

Ibrahim Janiyev

Fuad Huseynov

Sadiq Khalafov

Tofig Ismayilov

Emil Guliyev

Dadash Mammadaliyev

Alasgar Mammadov

Zeka Talibov.

