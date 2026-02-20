Azerbaijan discloses snapshot of trade turnover with Romania in January 2026

In January 2026, trade between Azerbaijan and Romania experienced its fair share of ups and downs. Azerbaijan's exports, especially in oil products, took a hit, yet the trade volume still held its ground. Romania's exports to Azerbaijan took a hit, yet the overall exchange still paints a picture of varied trade dynamics.

