Turkmennebit to modernize fuel and energy sector through machinery procurement

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. The State Concern Turkmennebit has been authorized to procure machinery and equipment, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The corresponding resolution was signed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on February 20.

The procurement is intended to further strengthen the material and technical base of the country’s fuel and energy complex and support the implementation of sectoral objectives.

In January, Turkmenistan decided to modernize the Turkmenbashi oil processing complex, including the Kenar oil storage and loading enterprise. The decision was approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a Cabinet meeting on January 16.

