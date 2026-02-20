Baku port expansion to bolster Azerbaijan’s role as key regional hub - ECO SecGen (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan’s expansion of its port facilities, such as the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and ongoing upgrades to its rail and road networks will facilitate this integration, positioning the country as a crucial gateway for the movement of goods between the two regions, ECO Secretary General Asad Khan told Trend.

He noted that Azerbaijan's role in strengthening the ECO transport and logistics infrastructure is pivotal, particularly as the country serves as a vital connector between Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia. ''As a strategic transit hub, Azerbaijan is enhancing regional integration by developing key transport corridors such as the East–West (Middle Corridor/Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) and the North–South corridor. These initiatives are crucial in promoting economic ties between ECO countries and creating seamless trade routes between the East and West.

ECO Secretary General stated that Azerbaijan's contribution to future transport integration projects will continue to play a significant role in linking the ECO region with Europe. ''The development of the new Trans-Caspian corridor, for instance, is expected to further reduce transit times and enhance the flow of goods between Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan’s expansion of its port facilities, such as the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and ongoing upgrades to its rail and road networks will facilitate this integration, positioning the country as a crucial gateway for the movement of goods between the two regions.''

According to him, Azerbaijan’s commitment to embracing technological advancements in transport systems will ensure smoother, more efficient logistics. The digitalization of customs and transport processes, particularly through single-window systems and electronic documentation, will streamline border procedures, reducing delays and boosting cross-border trade.

''Moreover, the integration of smart logistics solutions, such as real-time cargo tracking, AI-based route optimization, and predictive maintenance, will optimize the entire transportation network, making it more responsive and cost-effective.

Azerbaijan is also taking steps to incorporate sustainability into its transport infrastructure by investing in green logistics initiatives, including railway electrification and energy-efficient technologies. This approach aligns with global sustainability goals and enhances the region's appeal as a modern and environmentally responsible transportation corridor,'' Asad Khan concluded.