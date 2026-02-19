Kyrgyzstan’s GDP shows strong growth momentum
The near doubling of GDP shines a spotlight on Kyrgyzstan’s rapid economic rebound after the pandemic, fueled by government reforms and investments. However, it underscores the need to keep the wheels turning on productivity and bridge regional gaps to ensure the growth train keeps chugging along in the long run.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy